Jantscher’s future open: “Nothing is fixed yet!”

However, he is not hanging up his soccer boots after his return. According to the veteran, there have been talks with a Bundesliga club, but "JJ" will probably move to the 2nd division. A move to promoted Voitsberg is said to be practically a done deal. However, Jantscher (still) waves it off: "Nothing is fixed yet, I haven't signed anywhere. But the club has visions, wants to achieve something. That's good for you, of course."