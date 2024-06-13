Storm icon is back
Jantscher’s future open: “Nothing is fixed yet!”
Jakob Jantscher is back after his exotic guest appearance in Hong Kong! The 35-year-old Sturm legend talks about the one-year adventure in Asia, Sturm's double sensation, the reason for his return home and where he will probably continue his career.
Jakob Jantscher is back home! However, the Sturm legend was only in his paradise not far from Graz for a short time. He arrived in Styria with his family on Monday after a season in Hong Kong, and on Wednesday the Jantschers jetted off to Jesolo for their summer vacation. "The weather here is better than in Austria," grinned "JJ" as he arrived on the Adriatic with his wife Andrada and their children Alma and Jakob.
In August of the previous year, Jantscher moved to Kitchee in Hong Kong. One last adventure as a legionnaire in Asia. Well paid, of course. "It was a cool year, we experienced a lot. Both on a sporting and personal level. You also grow personally in a year like that. I played 30 games for Kitchee, scored twelve goals, made nine assists and was able to play in the Champions League."
"We won two cup titles, we just messed up the championship. After a weak final spurt in the league, we only finished fourth.
Jakob Jantscher
The Styrian's assessment is therefore more than positive. "We won two cup titles, we just messed up in the championship. Unfortunately, we only finished fourth after a weak final spurt in the league," said "JJ", who had never been back home since moving to the foreign country due to the fixture list in the Exotic League.
"Time to take it easy"
But now he is staying in the Green Marrow. "The time has come to take it easy. There have been a few offers from Asia, but my family and I are now looking forward to our time at home." Where a paradise awaits the storm legend in Fernitz: a 200-year-old farmhouse, six hectares with around 3,000 trees, where Jantscher works as a part-time fruit grower.
However, he is not hanging up his soccer boots after his return. According to the veteran, there have been talks with a Bundesliga club, but "JJ" will probably move to the 2nd division. A move to promoted Voitsberg is said to be practically a done deal. However, Jantscher (still) waves it off: "Nothing is fixed yet, I haven't signed anywhere. But the club has visions, wants to achieve something. That's good for you, of course."
On June 24, the regional league champions, where ex-Sturm vice-chairman Michael Münzer is the chairman, will host the grand opening of the season at the castle ruins in Obervoitsberg. It would come as no great surprise if "JJ" is presented as the new star.
Return to Sturm at some point
After the end of his career, Jantscher, who played 250 games for his Blacks, will return to Sturm at some point. "This is my club, now I'm just a fan. In Hong Kong, I was trembling for the title in the dramatic final. Winning the double is something special."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.