Travel: Climate change brings new challenges

Protection against mosquitoes (repellent, long clothing) and following risk maps are important measures to prevent illness. This also applies to chikungunya and malaria. To prevent (prophylaxis) against malaria, you can take an antimalarial drug during your stay in a risk area, shortly before and some time afterwards, or take it with you and use it immediately if you have a fever. Anyone who experiences symptoms in or after returning from a risk area should see a doctor immediately!