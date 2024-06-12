Creative minds honored
These advertising campaigns are the best in the country
Austria's most creative advertising campaigns were honored at the State Prize for Advertising 2024. The main prize went to the "The Hitchhiker" campaign by Erste Bank and Sparkasse.
At this year's State Prize for Advertising awards, the "Der Anhalter" campaign by Erste Bank und Sparkasse was awarded the main prize in the "Overall Campaign" category. This campaign, which was developed by the Jung von Matt/Donau agency, impressed the jury with its creative implementation and forward-looking message. "The Hitchhiker" puts innovative companies in the spotlight and emphasizes the importance of sustainable developments in the economy.
Other innovative campaigns
In addition to Erste Bank and Sparkasse, other outstanding campaigns were also honored in various categories:
- Wiener Linien with the "Heroes of the City" campaign by the agency GOOD Life Crew GmbH in the advertising film category
- Caritas of the Archdiocese of Vienna with the "Donate Warmth" campaign by the agency BROKKOLI Advertising Network & ÖBB Werbung GmbH in the Print/Outdoor Advertising category
The special prizes for regional & SME campaigns went to
- Linzer City Ring with the campaign "City Shopping Linz - Where the whole world is just one step away" by the agency Werbung & Kommunikations GmbH
- HEYN bookstore with the campaign "Mondays we are never here - Our bookseller has dared the impossible" by the agency UPPERCUT die agentur GmbH
- Ströck-Brot G.m.b.H. with the campaign "The Artificial Krapfen Challenge" by the agency Ogilvy & Mather GmbH
Audience Award to Stadtwerke Klagenfurt AG
An Audience Award was also presented as part of the State Prize for Advertising. In the course of an online voting, the advertising agency "UPPERCUT die agentur GmbH" won this prize for the client Stadtwerke Klagenfurt AG with the campaign "Stadtwerke Klagenfurt - As real as you".
In her speech, State Secretary for Tourism Susanne Kraus-Winkler emphasized: "The award-winning campaigns impressively demonstrate the importance of creativity and innovation in advertising. They make a significant contribution to strengthening the positive image of our country and boosting our economy."
