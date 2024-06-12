Vorteilswelt
Creative minds honored

These advertising campaigns are the best in the country

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 17:30

Austria's most creative advertising campaigns were honored at the State Prize for Advertising 2024. The main prize went to the "The Hitchhiker" campaign by Erste Bank and Sparkasse.

comment0 Kommentare

At this year's State Prize for Advertising awards, the "Der Anhalter" campaign by Erste Bank und Sparkasse was awarded the main prize in the "Overall Campaign" category. This campaign, which was developed by the Jung von Matt/Donau agency, impressed the jury with its creative implementation and forward-looking message. "The Hitchhiker" puts innovative companies in the spotlight and emphasizes the importance of sustainable developments in the economy.

State Secretary Susanne Kraus-Winkler welcomed visitors from the creative sector to this year's awards ceremony. (Bild: BMAW/Matthias Silveri)
State Secretary Susanne Kraus-Winkler welcomed visitors from the creative sector to this year's awards ceremony.
(Bild: BMAW/Matthias Silveri)

Other innovative campaigns
In addition to Erste Bank and Sparkasse, other outstanding campaigns were also honored in various categories:

  • Wiener Linien with the "Heroes of the City" campaign by the agency GOOD Life Crew GmbH in the advertising film category
  • Caritas of the Archdiocese of Vienna with the "Donate Warmth" campaign by the agency BROKKOLI Advertising Network & ÖBB Werbung GmbH in the Print/Outdoor Advertising category

The special prizes for regional & SME campaigns went to

  • Linzer City Ring with the campaign "City Shopping Linz - Where the whole world is just one step away" by the agency Werbung & Kommunikations GmbH
  • HEYN bookstore with the campaign "Mondays we are never here - Our bookseller has dared the impossible" by the agency UPPERCUT die agentur GmbH
  • Ströck-Brot G.m.b.H. with the campaign "The Artificial Krapfen Challenge" by the agency Ogilvy & Mather GmbH

You can view the subjects and advertising campaigns of the individual winners HERE.

Audience Award to Stadtwerke Klagenfurt AG
An Audience Award was also presented as part of the State Prize for Advertising. In the course of an online voting, the advertising agency "UPPERCUT die agentur GmbH" won this prize for the client Stadtwerke Klagenfurt AG with the campaign "Stadtwerke Klagenfurt - As real as you".

From left to right: Thomas Jernej, Kristin Kretzschmar-Neubacher and Ruth M. Büchlmann accepted the audience award. Wolfgang Schimpl (right) presented the prize on behalf of MediaPrint. (Bild: BMAW/Matthias Silveri)
From left to right: Thomas Jernej, Kristin Kretzschmar-Neubacher and Ruth M. Büchlmann accepted the audience award. Wolfgang Schimpl (right) presented the prize on behalf of MediaPrint.
(Bild: BMAW/Matthias Silveri)

In her speech, State Secretary for Tourism Susanne Kraus-Winkler emphasized: "The award-winning campaigns impressively demonstrate the importance of creativity and innovation in advertising. They make a significant contribution to strengthening the positive image of our country and boosting our economy."

