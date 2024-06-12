Feels "uncomfortable"
Russell Crowe not too keen on ‘Gladiator 2’
According to Hollywood actor Russell Crowe, he currently has a certain dislike of the new 'Gladiator' film. In addition to a "touch of jealousy" that he feels, he apparently disagrees with the story of one character.
"I'm a little uncomfortable with the fact that they're making another movie," the 60-year-old, who won an Oscar for his role as Maximus in the 2000 "Gladiator" film, said on the podcast "Kyle Meredith With ..."
A sequel to the monumental film is due to be released in November, now with Irish actor Paul Mescal ("Woman in the Dark") in the lead role. 'Gladiator 2' is about the adult Lucius, the nephew of the dastardly Commodus, who was played by Joaquin Phoenix in the original film.
"Can't say anything"
Crowe had heard "some things" about the new movie and couldn't understand the "moral journey" of a character in it, as he explained. "But I can't say anything, it's not for me to say."
Alluding to his toned body in the earlier movie, the 60-year-old also admits with a trailing laugh: "I'll be honest: There's definitely a touch of melancholy, a touch of jealousy. I remember when I had sinews."
For "Gladiator 2", director Ridley Scott brought Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen and Joseph Quinn, among others, in front of the camera alongside Mescal. The first part won a total of five Oscars, including Best Picture.
