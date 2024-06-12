Vorteilswelt
Verstappen emotional

Max defends his queen of hearts: “This has to stop!”

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 06:44

Emotional appeal from Max Verstappen! After "false accusations" against his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, the Formula 1 superstar now speaks out: "This has to stop!"

comment0 Kommentare

Kelly Piquet, the daughter of former Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet, has been in a relationship with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen since 2020. Recently, rumors have been circulating on TikTok and Instagram defaming her. Now Piquet has had enough, she is breaking her silence and getting support from her Max.

The online world can be a "wonderful place" for various reasons, but also a "very scary" one, especially when "false information and lies" are circulating, says Piquet. "For over three years, I have been navigating a very strange and disturbing wave of accusations, rumors, fabricated situations, fake testimonies, photoshopped screenshots... you name it," she wrote in her post. However, Piquet does not reveal what the allegations are.

"The accusations that have been made in recent months have reached a new level of defamation. Anyone who knows me knows that I would never put myself in such a position, say certain things or act in such a way," says the 35-year-old model. And: "I am anything but perfect, but I am proud of my values, my morals and my behavior. I want that to be clear." She hopes "that those who have contributed to this take a moment to think about the real consequences of spreading lies and expressing hate".

"Crazy and ridiculous"
Verstappen also finds clear words and comments on his lady of the heart's post. "This has to stop. These false accusations from certain people on Instagram and TikTok are crazy and ridiculous at the same time. Hate has no place in this world. We know what is true in our family and we are very happy together," emphasizes the racing driver. Postscript: "I love you!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

