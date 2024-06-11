Criminal teenagers
Boys (15) stole car from company parking lot
They are still young, but already criminals. Two minors from the district of Kirchdorf/K. (Upper Austria) allegedly stole a car and license plates in Wiener Neustadt. They were on the road for more than three days before they were caught and arrested in Pettenbach on Tuesday afternoon.
Two known 15-year-olds from the district of Kirchdorf an der Krems and another friend allegedly put a car into operation without authorization on Saturday (8 June) in Wiener Neustadt. They stole the vehicle from the premises of a garage.
However, the garage owners had apparently made it easy for them. The teenagers are said to have secretly entered the premises and checked all the cars to see if they were locked. The windows of one of the cars were indeed open - and the corresponding vehicle key was clearly visible in the center console.
Spotted in the school parking lot
The boys also stole the license plates from another vehicle nearby and mounted them on their mobile booty. They were then on the road with this car in Lower Austria and Upper Austria until Tuesday. The vehicle was finally noticed in the parking lot of the Pettenbach secondary school at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and the police were alerted. The officers who arrived at the scene found the car and the two 15-year-olds.
The suspects initially denied having stolen the car, but then confessed to the crime. The car and license plates were seized and restituted to the victims. The teenagers will be charged.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.