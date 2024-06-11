Boys (15) stole car from company parking lot

Spotted in the school parking lot

The boys also stole the license plates from another vehicle nearby and mounted them on their mobile booty. They were then on the road with this car in Lower Austria and Upper Austria until Tuesday. The vehicle was finally noticed in the parking lot of the Pettenbach secondary school at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and the police were alerted. The officers who arrived at the scene found the car and the two 15-year-olds.