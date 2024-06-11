Minor abused

The case: Two years ago, the then 16-year-old Afghan met the 12-year-old via Snapchat. Shortly afterwards, the two became a couple. What the schoolgirl's parents didn't know was that their daughter was having a sexual relationship with the boy and that he was secretly visiting her at night to have sex with her. When the relationship ends after just four months, the consequences are dire: The girl begins to scratch herself. But even after the mother spoke to her child about it for the first time, it was almost a year before the schoolgirl broke her silence and told him about her sexual relationship with the Afghan. A report is filed.