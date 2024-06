The Belvedere becomes an opera star

In the summer months, things get a little quieter culturally in Vienna when the major theaters and opera houses close their doors for the vacation season. Conductor Joji Hattori now wants to fill this cultural vacuum with a spectacular open-air festival. From July 1, he is hosting the first "Vienna Opera Summer" against the stunning backdrop of Belvedere Palace. "With the vision of keeping Vienna alive as a cultural metropolis in the summer months, the Vienna Opera Summer stands for accessibility without sacrificing artistic excellence," says Artistic Director Hattori.