Opera ball, Punch and Rouladen in the municipal building

"Let's get straight to the most important question from our audience: when will tickets for 'Luziwuzi' be available again?" laughs Thomas Gratzer at the start of the "Krone" interview. The revue with Conchita Wurst about the life of the dazzling Archduke Ludwig Viktor sells like fresh sausage rolls. "We've already had many successful productions in the house, but this one really tops them all," says Gratzer happily. And to answer the question: tickets are now available again - for spring 2025, the fall dates are already completely sold out.