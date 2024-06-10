Vorteilswelt
Rabenhof Theater

Opera ball, Punch and Rouladen in the municipal building

Nachrichten
10.06.2024 15:52

The Gemeindebau is once again buzzing this autumn: the director of the Rabenhof Theater, Thomas Gratzer, presents the program for the new season with Sargnagel, Tagespresse, Stermann & Grissemann and much more.

"Let's get straight to the most important question from our audience: when will tickets for 'Luziwuzi' be available again?" laughs Thomas Gratzer at the start of the "Krone" interview. The revue with Conchita Wurst about the life of the dazzling Archduke Ludwig Viktor sells like fresh sausage rolls. "We've already had many successful productions in the house, but this one really tops them all," says Gratzer happily. And to answer the question: tickets are now available again - for spring 2025, the fall dates are already completely sold out.

Gemeindebau goes opera ball
Numerous new Rabenhof productions are on the program for the autumn/winter season. First and foremost, Gemeindebau is hosting an "Opera Ball" - of a slightly different kind, of course. "We sent Stefanie Sargnagel to the opera ball for research." As part of the Johann Strauss Year, her experiences will be incorporated into a show with the motto "Waltz, wine and a wealthy belly" (February 25).

Thomas Gratzer, director of the Rabenhof Theater, presents the program for the coming season. (Bild: Ingo Pertramer)
Thomas Gratzer, director of the Rabenhof Theater, presents the program for the coming season.
(Bild: Ingo Pertramer)
The duo Stermann &amp; Grissemann invite you to an entertaining reading competition - a kind of "Bachmann Prize for Hiniche". (Bild: ORF)
The duo Stermann &amp; Grissemann invite you to an entertaining reading competition - a kind of "Bachmann Prize for Hiniche".
(Bild: ORF)
Michael Köhlmeier celebrates his 75th birthday at the Rabenhof with a specially written "Rap Novel". (Bild: Heike Bogenberger)
Michael Köhlmeier celebrates his 75th birthday at the Rabenhof with a specially written "Rap Novel".
(Bild: Heike Bogenberger)

Another highlight is the "Rouladen" by Christoph Grissemann and Robert Stachel, who are teaming up for the first time for this satirical "quick-change artist show" (from 9. 10.). The Stermann & Grissemann duo will also be returning. Together with Michael Ostrowski, they will take part in an amusing competition to read the weirdest autobiographies. "A kind of Bachmann prize for Hiniche", laughs Gratzer (from 17. 12.)

Literature with a dash of madness
Michael Köhlmeier celebrates his 75th birthday on October 15 as the "Hoochie Coochie Man" - with the world premiere of his "Rap Novel" of the same name. Gratzer is commemorating the literary figure Konrad Bayer with a new production of the cult play "Kasperl am elektrischen Stuhl". "I'm trying to work with cabaret artists and musicians to find a completely new form with a dash of madness for this gem from the 1950s in order to open it up to a new generation."

Other highlights of the season include the presentation of a newly discovered Hansi Lang album, Halloween horror from Austrofred, a look behind the scenes of the daily press and the popular children's program with "Cleopatra" and "Little Red Riding Hood".

All information about the upcoming season can be found here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Franziska Trost
Franziska Trost
