"They are underestimated"
Rangnick: “They are definitely a European Championship favorite”
Ralf Rangnick rates the German national soccer team highly ahead of the European Championship, which begins at home on Friday. Austria's team boss counts the team from his home country among the favorites, but warns against underestimating the opponents in Group A.
Germany open the tournament on Friday at 9pm in Munich against Scotland, with Hungary and Switzerland the other opponents. On paper, this appears to be a "thankful" group.
After disappointing fall internationals against Austria (0:2) and Turkey (2:3), the Germans have rekindled their hopes of a good European Championship in the spring with victories over France (2:0) and the Netherlands (2:1).
Then home advantage counts
"If they play like they did in the games in March, you can give them a lot of credit. The group is not as easy as it is made out to be in Germany. Hungary, Switzerland and Scotland may sound easy at first glance, but not if you take a closer look at them," said Rangnick in an interview with "Kicker".
But if team boss Julian Nagelsmann lets the team play like they did against France and the Netherlands, Germany will progress with the home advantage. "And then the same applies as for us if we progress: Who are you playing? What losses do you have? I agree that Germany have to be among the favorites in the current constellation," said the 65-year-old.
