Burgenland: SPÖ in the lead, FPÖ makes strong gains

The SPÖ Burgenland was also pleased to regain first place in Burgenland. In 2019, it was still in second place behind the ÖVP. "With around 30 percent, we also achieved the best result for the SPÖ nationwide," emphasized regional managing director Jasmin Puchwein. The result at federal level had already been apparent in this form over the last few months. "We will neither evaluate the federal result of the EU election from Burgenland nor any conclusions for the upcoming National Council election," said Puchwein.