EU election results
Burgenland: SPÖ in the lead, FPÖ makes strong gains
The majority of parties in Burgenland are satisfied with the results of the EU elections. This is shown by the first reactions. According to the provisional results including the polling card forecast, the SPÖ came first with 29.9 percent (-3.1 percent). At the same time, it is also the best state result for the Social Democrats.
The SPÖ Burgenland was also pleased to regain first place in Burgenland. In 2019, it was still in second place behind the ÖVP. "With around 30 percent, we also achieved the best result for the SPÖ nationwide," emphasized regional managing director Jasmin Puchwein. The result at federal level had already been apparent in this form over the last few months. "We will neither evaluate the federal result of the EU election from Burgenland nor any conclusions for the upcoming National Council election," said Puchwein.
ÖVP sees "successful mobilization"
The ÖVP was also pleased with the result of 28.1 percent (-7.4 percent) despite the heavy losses, as things could have been even worse. According to ÖVP provincial chairman Christian Sagartz, polls had put the ÖVP in third place, at just under 20 per cent, and they had made up this deficit in the final spurt: "We succeeded in mobilizing", he concluded.
Victory for the FPÖ
The big winners in Burgenland were the Freedom Party: With 25.2 percent (+7.7 percent), they were able to make significant gains. FPÖ provincial party chairman Alexander Petschnig spoke of a "really great" result. This shows that people want change. "This is what we represent politically and we are pleased about that," said Petschnig.
Greens overtaken by Neos
The Greens suffered slight losses, achieving 6.4 percent (-1.4 percent). However, state spokesperson Anja Haider-Wallner still spoke of a "respectable result". The "Schilling affair" certainly did not help, she admitted, so now it is all the more important to discuss issues.
The Neos celebrated a "historic election success" with 6.9 percent (+1.7 percent): They were also able to overtake the Greens. "Neos are the only pro-European winners of this election. We will continue our work as a positive alternative for the future of the people in our country," announced state spokesperson Christoph Schneider.
The DNA list received 1.9 percent and the KPÖ 1.7 percent. At 66.2 percent, voter turnout was well below the 2019 figure of 57.2 percent. The last ballot cards will be counted by the district electoral authorities on Monday. The final result should then be known, but no major shifts are expected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
