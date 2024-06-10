Hummels on eating disorder
“Mom, why are your arms thinner than mine?”
Always perfectly styled and professional - that's how we know the ex-wife of Mats Hummels (35). Now Cathy Hummels (36) has spoken openly and honestly about the divorce and her serious eating disorder. Her little son was the one who put her back on the right track.
Presenter Cathy Hummels is currently more successful than ever. She recently hosted the reality show "Kampf der Realitystars" (Battle of the Reality Stars) and also gives an insight into her private life from time to time on her Instagram account with formats such as "Cathy's Closet Challenge".
In an interview for the TV edition of "Gala" on RTL, she spoke openly and honestly about her divorce and the dramatic consequences it had at the time.
"Terrible" time after the divorce: bad eating disorder
Cathy and Mats Hummels tied the knot in June 2015. Their son was born just over three years later. The divorce followed in July 2022. Not an easy time, as Cathy now admits: "I was in a damn bad way at the time." The presenter suffered extremely during the divorce. She continues: "A divorce like that is actually like the person is dead. That was terrible."
The grief affected Cathy's body. Extreme grief developed into an eating disorder. She knew how unhealthy she had been living back then and was ashamed. But her eating disorder was a vicious circle. "Sometimes I thought it was really cool to be hungry, because then at least I felt something."
"Mom, why are your arms thinner than mine"
Doctors and friends were worried about the then 34-year-old - including her then four-and-a-half-year-old son Ludwig. One day, he asked her: "Mom, why are your arms thinner than mine?"
This was one of the moments when Cathy realized how badly off she really was. Perhaps it was her son who saved her from losing control for good a few years ago.
In addition, Hummels found her way out of her eating disorder mainly through therapy, coaching sessions and conversations with close friends. However, she also says that such a disorder can always come back and that she is always working on herself. Looking back, the presenter says quite openly: "I was afraid for my life."
