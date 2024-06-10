The team boss gives David Alaba a free hand

"He's doing really well"

Injured Alaba in particular tries to get involved regularly from the outside: "He was also there in the dressing room against Serbia, gave us advice before the start of the game and then also at half-time, coached us a bit. What we can and must do better. He's doing a really good job," said midfield turbo Nicolas Seiwald. The team boss is delighted with the commitment of the four-time Champions League winner: "David behaves as he always does, in the interests of the team. When players are substituted or before they come on, he talks to them again. I sometimes only saw it on video afterwards," said Ralf Rangnick.