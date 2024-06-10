Rangnick's "co" at the European Championship
The team boss gives David Alaba a free hand
The injured David Alaba will be a "non-playing captain" at the EURO in Germany. A column by "Krone" editor Christian Reichel.
You don't see a scene like the one on Saturday just before the break in St. Gallen every day: When referee Maria Caputi gave both teams a short drink break, David Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer and Marko Arnautovic rushed to the edge of the pitch and gave their team-mates instructions. Alaba had a lively chat with Christoph Baumgartner, Arnautovic with fellow striker Michael Gregoritsch. "When you have players with so much experience sitting out on the bench, it's great when they give you tips. That's why they were also with us in Switzerland, and David will also support us during the EURO," says "Gregerl", gratefully accepting the feedback.
"He's doing really well"
Injured Alaba in particular tries to get involved regularly from the outside: "He was also there in the dressing room against Serbia, gave us advice before the start of the game and then also at half-time, coached us a bit. What we can and must do better. He's doing a really good job," said midfield turbo Nicolas Seiwald. The team boss is delighted with the commitment of the four-time Champions League winner: "David behaves as he always does, in the interests of the team. When players are substituted or before they come on, he talks to them again. I sometimes only saw it on video afterwards," said Ralf Rangnick.
The team boss has no influence on the role of the 105-time ÖFB team player: "I'm so convinced of David as a captain and as a person that I don't even have to look at what he does. He intuitively does things right. For me, he's a completely normal part of the team and the coaching staff. Does he want to be a coach one day? I don't know," smiled Rangnick.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.