Engagement hammer!
Philippi asked Michelle “the question of all questions”
Their love is now set to last forever: Pop singer Michelle (52) and her boyfriend Eric Philippi (27) are said to have gotten engaged - and blabbed their happiness to Florian Silbereisen (42) of all people.
The love between Michelle and Eric Philippi is probably as romantic for the two of them as it is critical for their haters. The age difference between the two is a thorn in the side of many fans.
But that doesn't bother Michelle and her Eric, quite the opposite. They want to turn their relationship into a marriage, as they are said to have revealed to Florian Silbereisen of all people.
Engagement blabbed during Silbereisen show
It is the "Bild" newspaper that reported on a conversation between the three musicians on the sidelines of rehearsals for the "Schlagerbooom Open Air - Die Stadionshow in Österreich". "A year ago, you said that you were a couple ..." Silbereisen allegedly initiated the conversation with Michelle and Eric Philippi.
For the couple, the "Schlagerboom" is a very special event that will probably remain in their memories forever. "Yes, Flo. A year ago, we announced right here that we had found each other and were a couple," Philippi recalled.
They have gone through the "deepest depths"
The 27-year-old went on to admit that Michelle and he had been through the "lowest lows, but also the highest highs" together. "And I want to spend the rest of my life with this woman. That's why I asked her the question of all questions about two months ago," said the singer.
An announcement that surprised even Silbereisen. He asked: "Really now?", to which Michelle happily confirmed: "Yes! Of course I said 'yes'!" The couple kept the exact date of the wedding to themselves for the time being.
"Unfortunately, Michelle can no longer have children"
Recently, Michelle and her boyfriend also spoke about their family plans. They want to adopt a child. "Unfortunately, Michelle can no longer have children," said Eric Philippi. "But we still want to give a child a home. We think it's great to be able to give a child a perspective and a good life at a time like today."
"We've talked about it a lot," Michelle said. "He's 27 and he has every right in the world to say he wants to have his own children. For me, it's a great opportunity to do something good for a child who comes from a bad background. For me, something like this is absolutely out of the question."
