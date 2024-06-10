Investigator spills the beans
Stronach case: There should be several victims
A Canadian investigator reveals more about the allegations against Frank Stronach. Depending on the severity of the sexual offenses committed, a conviction could result in draconian penalties ...
The Austro-tycoon and self-made billionaire Frank Stronach, who lives in Canada, continues to indignantly and vehemently reject all accusations against him via his top lawyer Brian Greenspan.
As reported, the Styrian-born self-made billionaire from Kleinsemmering was temporarily arrested by the police in Toronto on Saturday morning. The charges are serious! The 91-year-old is alleged to have committed several offenses between the 1980s and 2023. These allegedly included deprivation of liberty, sexual assault and rape.
Police launch appeal
The latter offense is punishable by life imprisonment under Canadian law if the crime is particularly serious. According to Constable Tyler Bell of the Peel police, who are investigating at full speed, there are several victims involved. He did not want to give details about them for their own protection. The investigators from the Special Victims Unit are asking other women and girls who have suffered similar experiences to come forward.
Stronach, who emphasizes that he went to the police station voluntarily, was released on conditional release after questioning. He is due to appear in Brampton (Ontario) court on July 8. Pending the outcome of the proceedings, the Magna founder's widely read weekly column in the Canadian "National Post" has been canceled.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
