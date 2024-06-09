Thunderstorm in Tyrol
Several mudslides occurred: Even a car was hit
The thunderstorms on Saturday evening caused several mudslides in many parts of Tyrol, resulting in hours of work for the emergency services. In Reith im Alpbachtal, for example, a car was also caught up in the masses of mud. Hail also caused anxious minutes.
Several mudslides were the result of the heavy rainfall in many parts of Tyrol. In Reith im Alpbachtal, several mudslides broke loose onto the Alpbacher Straße at around 7.20 pm. As a result, the road was heavily soiled and parts of it were no longer passable.
A car driver and three passengers had all their guardian angels on board. The vehicle was caught up in the mud and debris, but was only slightly damaged. Fortunately, the occupants were also uninjured. "A wheel loader was called in and traffic had to be temporarily closed for the clearing work," said the Reith im Alpbachtal fire department.
The Unterinntalstraße in the municipality of Mariastein was also affected by a mudslide. At around 7.34 p.m., the avalanche covered a section of the road by around four meters. A local detour was set up during the clearing work. Fortunately, nobody was injured here either.
Just a few minutes later, a five-metre-wide landslide also caused uncertainty in Auffach. A municipal road was then only passable in one lane. The landslide broke loose in a very steep section of forest and stopped in a flat meadow below the road. No one was injured here either.
But it wasn't just landslides and mudslides that caused trouble in Tyrol on Saturday evening. Large hailstones also flew to the ground in the evening: Within a very short space of time, the landscape was white in places due to a hailstorm. On some terraces, the hailstones were centimeters deep. No damage to property was reported until Saturday evening.
GeoSphese Austria had already issued a warning of severe thunderstorms in parts of Tyrol on Saturday morning. The warning level "Orange" - i.e. level 3 of 4 - was issued. The province of Tyrol also warned of the dangers on the roads and gave advice on how to behave.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.