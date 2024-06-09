Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Thunderstorm in Tyrol

Several mudslides occurred: Even a car was hit

Nachrichten
09.06.2024 06:49

The thunderstorms on Saturday evening caused several mudslides in many parts of Tyrol, resulting in hours of work for the emergency services. In Reith im Alpbachtal, for example, a car was also caught up in the masses of mud. Hail also caused anxious minutes.

comment0 Kommentare

Several mudslides were the result of the heavy rainfall in many parts of Tyrol. In Reith im Alpbachtal, several mudslides broke loose onto the Alpbacher Straße at around 7.20 pm. As a result, the road was heavily soiled and parts of it were no longer passable.

A car driver and three passengers had all their guardian angels on board. The vehicle was caught up in the mud and debris, but was only slightly damaged. Fortunately, the occupants were also uninjured. "A wheel loader was called in and traffic had to be temporarily closed for the clearing work," said the Reith im Alpbachtal fire department.

The fire department cleared the road into Alpbachtal. (Bild: ZOOM Tirol)
The fire department cleared the road into Alpbachtal.
(Bild: ZOOM Tirol)

The Unterinntalstraße in the municipality of Mariastein was also affected by a mudslide. At around 7.34 p.m., the avalanche covered a section of the road by around four meters. A local detour was set up during the clearing work. Fortunately, nobody was injured here either.

Just a few minutes later, a five-metre-wide landslide also caused uncertainty in Auffach. A municipal road was then only passable in one lane. The landslide broke loose in a very steep section of forest and stopped in a flat meadow below the road. No one was injured here either.

(Bild: zoom.tirol)
(Bild: zoom.tirol)
(Bild: zoom.tirol)
(Bild: zoom.tirol)
(Bild: zoom.tirol)
(Bild: zoom.tirol)

But it wasn't just landslides and mudslides that caused trouble in Tyrol on Saturday evening. Large hailstones also flew to the ground in the evening: Within a very short space of time, the landscape was white in places due to a hailstorm. On some terraces, the hailstones were centimeters deep. No damage to property was reported until Saturday evening.

GeoSphese Austria had already issued a warning of severe thunderstorms in parts of Tyrol on Saturday morning. The warning level "Orange" - i.e. level 3 of 4 - was issued. The province of Tyrol also warned of the dangers on the roads and gave advice on how to behave.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf