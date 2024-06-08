Salzburg League
Kuchl secures record title, Henndorf relegated
It remained exciting for a long time on this final day of the Salzburg League. After 60 minutes, however, leaders Kuchl broke the scoring spell at the Siezenheim "Venga Boys" and then made everything clear with a 4:0 victory - title with a new points record and promotion to the Westliga.
The sparrows had whistled from the rooftops that Siezenheim, after a short vacation of the squad on Mallorca, would hardly be able to topple the outstanding leader from the throne. However, the Urbanek boys kept the game open for a long time. Coach Tom Hofer even saw the red card after 27 minutes. A corner put the Tennengau side in front after an hour. In the end, the league leaders won 4:0 and set a new points record with 79 points in 30 rounds - perhaps even one for eternity.
Chasers Seekirchen beat Henndorf 2:1 at the same time. Coach Lapkalo had already suspected in advance "that Kuchl would hardly let this be taken away from them." He was right. He was right. The home side only scored the consolation goal after 83 minutes through Schwarz.
Extra time due to thunderstorm break
Seekirchen's derby opponents Henndorf - who only returned to the Salzburg league last year after eight years - had to drop down to the 1st regional league. Because the promised Eugendorf support in Golling failed to materialize - 1:2! Curious: Due to a lack of fit goalkeepers, goalkeeping coach Meißnitzer stepped in for the visitors and made a strong comeback. But even he could not prevent the Golling victory. The finish was dramatic, as the game was interrupted for six minutes due to the weather. However, nothing changed after that.
Anif, meanwhile, clearly dispatched Adnet 6:0 and also scraped through. Interim coach Tribl (suspended this time) has thus fulfilled his mission and will hand over to neo-coach Tom Eder in the summer.
Trio celebrates immediate Salzburg league return
The final day in the 1st national league turned into a shooting match. Where it was clear: Three of last year's relegated teams immediately climb back into the elevator to the top. Neumarkt tore Tamsweg to shreds with an 8:0 win to say goodbye to coach Davare and are champions. They were followed by ASV Salzburg (4:0 in Bergheim) and Hallwang (6:0 against Altenmarkt). Bad Hofgastein were relegated second: The Pongau side drew 2-2 in Anthering and would have needed a win and some help from former coach Sametreiter. However, his Kaprun team, who had already been relegated, went down 1:5 in Pfarrwerfen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
