Kuchl secures record title, Henndorf relegated

Trio celebrates immediate Salzburg league return

The final day in the 1st national league turned into a shooting match. Where it was clear: Three of last year's relegated teams immediately climb back into the elevator to the top. Neumarkt tore Tamsweg to shreds with an 8:0 win to say goodbye to coach Davare and are champions. They were followed by ASV Salzburg (4:0 in Bergheim) and Hallwang (6:0 against Altenmarkt). Bad Hofgastein were relegated second: The Pongau side drew 2-2 in Anthering and would have needed a win and some help from former coach Sametreiter. However, his Kaprun team, who had already been relegated, went down 1:5 in Pfarrwerfen.