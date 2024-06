Höll underlines her role as favorite in Leogang

Who if not the local hero Vali Höll? The 22-year-old downhiller won the semifinals at the Mountain Bike World Cup in Leogang by 1.6 seconds and will be the last and biggest favorite in Sunday's race. Höll already won the qualification at midday, although she was seeded anyway. Despite difficult conditions (top riders such as Camille Balanche and Nina Hoffmann slipped on the track), Höll (Team YT Mob) left no doubt that she could repeat her victory from last year. "It was tough," was how the overall World Cup leader summed up the day. When the local heroine arrived at the finish line, it got really loud. "It's cool that so many people are already there on Saturday," said Höll in amazement.