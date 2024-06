British Foreign Secretary falls for fake call

Not the first case

Fake calls have been reported on several occasions. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, for example, fell for a fake call from Russia last winter, which was made by the Russian duo Wowan and Lexus. Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) had previously fallen for the same scam. In the summer of 2022, he was tricked into believing that he was on the phone with the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaly Klitschko.