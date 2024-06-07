Vorteilswelt
New regulations

Smoking pot at the wheel: what Germans need to be aware of

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 16:21

Since 1 April, the use of cannabis has been partially legalized in Germany. Until now, it was not entirely clear which rules applied when driving. Now the German government has decided on new regulations for road traffic.

As with the per mille limit for alcohol, a limit will also apply to cannabis in future, above which drivers will face sanctions.

Limit of 3.5 nanograms of THC envisaged
This relates to the intoxicating active ingredient THC. Anyone driving with 3.5 nanograms of THC per milliliter of blood or more generally risks a 500 euro fine and a one-month driving ban.

(Bild: Schöndorfer Karl/Karl Schöndorfer)
(Bild: Schöndorfer Karl/Karl Schöndorfer)

Stricter rules for novice drivers
The threshold follows the recommendations of an expert commission. Stricter rules are coming for novice drivers and mixed consumption of cannabis and alcohol.

New limit will probably come into force in summer
The future limit for cannabis is likely to come into force in the summer. The Bundesrat is expected to discuss the law on July 5, a spokesperson for the German Ministry of Transport said in Berlin on Friday. The law, which was passed by the Bundestag on Thursday evening, does not require the approval of the upper house. It would come into force after its promulgation, but no date could be set yet, the spokesman said.

The law creates legal clarity for everyone. This is a significant contribution to road safety, said the spokesperson.

Until the limit value comes into force, the previous stricter line will continue to apply for the time being, i.e. sanctions will be imposed from a detection value of 1 nanogram.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

