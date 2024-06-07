Smoking pot at the wheel: what Germans need to be aware of

New limit will probably come into force in summer

The future limit for cannabis is likely to come into force in the summer. The Bundesrat is expected to discuss the law on July 5, a spokesperson for the German Ministry of Transport said in Berlin on Friday. The law, which was passed by the Bundestag on Thursday evening, does not require the approval of the upper house. It would come into force after its promulgation, but no date could be set yet, the spokesman said.