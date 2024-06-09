Südsteirerfest
Win tickets and a meet & greet!
The Südsteirerfest is just around the corner and promises a great atmosphere again this year! The "Steirerkrone" is giving away 50 x 2 tickets for the festival on June 29 at the Grottenhof in Leibnitz and is also offering an exclusive "Meet & Greet" with the successful band Folkshilfe.
The Südsteirerfest attracts thousands of fans year after year and always provides unforgettable experiences. At the ninth edition on June 29, several fantastic bands will provide entertainment. The Upper Austrian trio Folkshilfe, who have stormed the charts with their hits "Najo eh" and "Owa vom Gas", will perform first and foremost.
Great bands and atmosphere
Their unique style, which they describe as dialect squeeze synth pop, combines catchy melodies with political statements. At the Südsteirerfest, the band will be presenting their latest album "Vire", which is inspired by their personal experiences over the past two years.
But Folkshilfe is not the only attraction of the evening. The Edlseer and the Lauser will also be on stage before the Südsteirer themselves ring in the Finale Grande. The mixture of dialect music and synth pop promises an unforgettable show.
Win a meet & greet and tickets
The "Steirerkrone" is offering its readers the chance to win a special experience: 50 x 2 tickets for the Südsteirerfest as well as an exclusive "meet & greet" with the band Folkshilfe for one winner. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to meet the band in person and be inspired by their music live. Simply fill in the form below and with a little luck you could win. The closing date for entries is June 17, 09:00 a.m.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
