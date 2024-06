Successful duo Edmund brings “Jesolo” to Purkersdorf

Their real names are Markus Kadensky and Roman Messner, but in the style of their childhood hero Mundl Sackbauer from the TV series "Ein echter Wiener geht nicht unter", the artists, who come from Purkersdorf and Pressbaum, take to the stage as the band Edmund. And are not only storming the charts with "Jesolo", but are also filling concert halls. In a week's time, the successful duo will take to the open-air stage.