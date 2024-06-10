Live on June 30
Win 3×2 tickets for The BossHoss in the Arena
The German cowboys from The BossHoss are enjoying unbroken popularity in Austria. On June 30, they will be coming to the Vienna Arena with their friends from The Picturebooks for an open-air concert. We are giving away 3x2 meet & greets including tickets for the summer open-air highlight.
Kids, how time flies. It's been exactly 20 years since Alec "Boss Burns" Völkel and Sascha "Hoss Power" Vollmer got together in Berlin to bring a new splash of color to the music world with a mixture of pop, country sounds and rock'n'roll. What once began with a cover version of the OutKast classic "Hey Ya!" and their debut album "Internashville Urban Hymns" has developed into a cult that gathers thousands and thousands of fans across the continent.
Anniversary with all the hits
They are currently on their extended "Twenty F**ing Years" tour and will be stopping off at the unique open-air venue of the Vienna Arena on June 30. Of course, they have all their big hits with them, such as "Don't Gimme That", "Dos Bros", "Do It" and the wonderful Dolly Parton cover "Jolene". The BossHoss always garnish their sweat-inducing shows with breathtaking lighting and stage aesthetics, the mixture of authentic charm and unbridled energy make every performance special.
The performances are an event for rock'n'roll and country fans alike. In the finest western rock'n'roll style, they transform concert halls and open-air venues into gigantic rock parties from the very first note, leaving nothing to be desired. An energetic and unforgettable concert with the two big city cowboys is guaranteed. The popular Picturebooks will act as a warm-up act.
Win 3x2 Meet & Greet!
We are giving away 3x2 tickets including a meet & greet for The BossHoss' performance in the Vienna Arena. So you can meet your heroes in person and then enjoy the gig! You can also buy tickets and find all further information about the top concert at the end of the month at www.oeticket.com.
