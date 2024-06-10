Win 3×2 tickets for The BossHoss in the Arena

Anniversary with all the hits

They are currently on their extended "Twenty F**ing Years" tour and will be stopping off at the unique open-air venue of the Vienna Arena on June 30. Of course, they have all their big hits with them, such as "Don't Gimme That", "Dos Bros", "Do It" and the wonderful Dolly Parton cover "Jolene". The BossHoss always garnish their sweat-inducing shows with breathtaking lighting and stage aesthetics, the mixture of authentic charm and unbridled energy make every performance special.