The “Day X”: Who won’t get a final EURO rose?

The normal variant: If three goalkeepers go along as usual, then one keeper and two outfield players will go. Patrick Pentz (played against Serbia) and Heinz Lindner (plays in Switzerland) have their roses fixed in goal, either Tobias Lawal or Niklas Hedl will have to stay at home. Outfield players? All those who played against Serbia are 99 percent of the EURO squad, and if Gernot Trauner is fit, he can also expect a place. That leaves defender Flavius Daniliuc and midfielders Matthias Seidl, Florian Kainz and Thierno Ballo. Seidl has always been in Rangnick's squad, Ballo is the "team boss discovery" before the EURO, but Rangnick has never seen him in a team kit.