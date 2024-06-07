Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After the combustion summit

SPÖ rebel faxes ÖVP headquarters criticism of e-fuels

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 06:00

Of all things, SPÖ rebel Nikolaus Kowall quotes from a government document to address his criticism of e-fuels to the People's Party after the combustion summit. The whole thing was sent by fax to the ÖVP headquarters - an allusion to Economics Minister Kocher's statement that nobody would think of banning "faxes, telephone boxes or horse-drawn carriages".

comment0 Kommentare

In the long-distance copy, a graphic from the federal government's hydrogen strategy is the central argument. According to Kowall, hydrogen is only efficient "where batteries are not used." This excludes the industry with large combustion engines in shipping and aviation.

But: "The use of e-fuels for cars is classified as completely inefficient and by no means a priority. Here is the graphic from your own government document," Kowall explains, not without malicious glee.

SPÖ rebel Nikolaus Kowall with the fax (Bild: zVg, krone.at)
SPÖ rebel Nikolaus Kowall with the fax
(Bild: zVg, krone.at)

ÖVP should listen to "corporate bosses"
The SPÖ politician goes on to explain his understanding for a party that acts "conservatively and populistically" to fight against change. For the SPÖ rebel, however, an economic party should also listen to "economists" and "corporate bosses" as well as "experts": "The time of the combustion engine is over ..."

Here you can see the fax confirmation - the letter was sent to the ÖVP headquarters in Vienna. (Bild: zVg, krone.at)
Here you can see the fax confirmation - the letter was sent to the ÖVP headquarters in Vienna.
(Bild: zVg, krone.at)

"If the ÖVP has a sense of humor, they'll fax something back."
Otherwise, innovation threatens to take place elsewhere and "jobs in the Austrian vehicle industry cannot be retained." You can read the full text of the fax below:

The ÖVP has yet to respond to the critical letter. Kowall comments: "If the ÖVP has a sense of humor, it will fax something back."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Alexander Bischofberger-Mahr
Alexander Bischofberger-Mahr
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf