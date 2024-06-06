Vorteilswelt
High-flyer Goiginger:

“There was a lot of partying that night”

Nachrichten
06.06.2024 19:00

Director Adrian Goiginger won four categories at the Austrian Film Awards in Vienna with his feature film "Rickerl".

"I don't want to name names now, but a few of my colleagues partied the night away," jokes director Adrian Goiginger. They're right, because Goiginger and his "Rickerl" film team really cleaned up at the Austrian Film Awards in Vienna on Wednesday evening. They took home no less than four prizes. Among others, Voodoo Jürgens was awarded in the category best male lead, as a stumbling Beisl musician, and Goiginger himself for best director and screenplay.

Adrian Goiginger (left) and Voodoo Jürgens (right) are now a well-rehearsed team. The Salzburg audience was able to see this first-hand at the film premiere in February. (Bild: Markus Tschepp/Tschepp Markus)
Adrian Goiginger (left) and Voodoo Jürgens (right) are now a well-rehearsed team. The Salzburg audience was able to see this first-hand at the film premiere in February.
Success story with an obstacle at the beginning
Although the award winners only found out about their good fortune on site, Goiginger took the award rain calmly: "I'm not most happy for myself, but for my team. Films are always a joint effort. Without the great people around me, successes like this wouldn't even be possible."

Young actors Ben Winkler and Adrian Goiginger at the award ceremony in Vienna on Wednesday. (Bild: MAX SLOVENCIK)
Young actors Ben Winkler and Adrian Goiginger at the award ceremony in Vienna on Wednesday.
Goiginger knows what he is talking about, as he had to struggle with hurdles in this regard at the beginning of the production of "Rickerl". "When I heard Voodoo's songs, I thought to myself, I have to make a movie with him." However, making personal contact with the singer was anything but easy. "I didn't have a number for him. So I formally contacted his management and hoped that he would be interested," Goiginger smiles today. In the meantime, a real friendship has developed between the two men.

The Salzburg director is also relying on trusted colleagues for his next film project: filming on "Vier minus drei" will start in the fall. The film is based on the autobiographical novel by Barbara Pachl-Eberhart, in which she recounts the tragic loss of her family.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
