After Xaver Schlager's knee injury, they are particularly challenged: Nicolas Seiwald and Florian Grillitsch are expected to help compensate for the loss of the all-important midfield dynamo at the European Championship in Germany. While Seiwald is indispensable as a "vacuum cleaner" in front of the defense, Grillitsch's calmness on the ball could be particularly in demand against deep-lying opponents. The Hoffenheim professional was a key player in the center of the pitch during the 2021 European Championship round of 16.
Back then, under team boss Franco Foda, they played a much different style of soccer than they do now under Ralf Rangnick. "We're more stable now," said Grillitsch at the ÖFB team camp in Vienna on Thursday. However, the group opponents are also from a different category than three years ago. In addition to the Netherlands, tournament favorites France and Poland await this time instead of North Macedonia and Ukraine.
The Poles, their opponents in the second group game on June 21, are likely to leave the game to the Austrians. However, the ÖFB team will remain true to its pressing approach in the opener on June 17 against the favored French, Grillitsch assured. "That's our great strength. We have a foundation that we know is solid. We can fall back on that in difficult situations or phases." Depending on the opponent, there will only be minor adjustments.
Grillitsch is hoping to get his chance. "When I play, I try to play to my strengths, to set the rhythm with the ball." But he can also work against the ball, emphasized the 28-year-old, who played almost exclusively in central defence for the club in the spring. The switch to his former position in central midfield was not difficult for him. "For me, it makes little difference to my style of play."
A black eye that the Lower Austrian suffered on Tuesday in the test against Serbia (2:1) should also have no further effect. "It looks worse than it is." However, he was a little dizzy during the game and had a headache. However, Grillitsch was already back in full training on Thursday.
Three years ago, Grillitsch started the European Championships as a reserve, only to become a key player during the tournament. "When I got the chance, I wanted to pay it back in full. That worked out quite well back then," said the 42-time international (1 goal). "I hope it works out well again at this European Championship, that I can help the team with my performances and that we go far." He is not overly concerned about his chances of playing. "I'm sure not eleven players will play all the games."
Seiwald would be a candidate for this - the 23-year-old has played all 14 of his most recent ÖFB matches over the full distance. In his first season at RB Leipzig, he has clearly put on muscle mass. "I've tried to do a bit more physically because I haven't had that many games," explained the Salzburg native. In the end, he made 21 league appearances, but the ball hunter only played regularly for longer after club colleague Schlager tore his cruciate ligament.
"It was a big step to Leipzig, where the competition is completely different to Salzburg," said Seiwald. Schlager's absence from the European Championship hurts enormously. "But we have to compensate for that as a team." He had already successfully formed the duo in front of the defense with both Grillitsch and Konrad Laimer. Another option seems to be Marcel Sabitzer, who is usually deployed more offensively in the ÖFB team.
"It's my job to be a stabilizer in midfield, to collect balls and bring them to my teammates," Seiwald explained his "vacuum cleaner" role, as he calls it himself. On Saturday (6 p.m.) at the European Championship dress rehearsal against Switzerland in St. Gallen, he has his sights set on a seventh consecutive international victory - and thus an ÖFB record. "We have that in mind. It's about taking the confidence we have now into the European Championship and flying to Berlin with an even bigger chest."
Injured captain David Alaba, who according to Seiwald has already given valuable tips in his role as "non-playing captain", will also help. "He's almost like a coach, but he's also played in the team. He knows exactly what we're missing. He does that really well."
