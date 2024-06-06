Three years ago, Grillitsch started the European Championships as a reserve, only to become a key player during the tournament. "When I got the chance, I wanted to pay it back in full. That worked out quite well back then," said the 42-time international (1 goal). "I hope it works out well again at this European Championship, that I can help the team with my performances and that we go far." He is not overly concerned about his chances of playing. "I'm sure not eleven players will play all the games."