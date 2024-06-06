Tourists in conversation
The art of thinking something new
Günther Aloys has been an independent hotelier in Ischgl since 1969. Born in Tyrol, he was a board member of the Ischgl tourism association and a member of the Silvretta cable car supervisory board for ten years. In an interview with "Krone", he talks about visions, the super disaster and practising patience.
Krone:Why did you found the innovation incubator "Workshop Ischgl"?
Günther Aloys: To promote creativity and implement ideas. Skiing could soon be a thing of the past in lower-lying areas. That's why new approaches are needed. That's why we are constantly developing new concepts and innovations. At the moment, we have already compiled 350 crazy and feasible ideas that can be implemented in tourism in a workbook.
With "slope gliding", we can give people the feeling of experiencing something completely new.
Günther Aloys
One of the concepts designed to revitalize low-lying ski resorts in response to climate change is "slope gliding". Can you describe it?
You take the cable car up and glide downhill in balloons instead of skis. You can transport these balloons with you and inflate them at your destination in seconds with little effort. As you glide along the slope, you repeatedly touch the ground. This contact can be used to indicate the direction. Each balloon can be steered by one person at a time.
Would slope gliding also be possible in and around Ischgl in summer?
Yes, of course. We already have the cable cars and the mountains. With slope gliding, we can give people the feeling of experiencing something completely new. Younger people in particular, who think anything that glides, flies or drifts is cool anyway, will have fun with it.
Your workshop also had the idea of offering indoor ski halls, so-called "downhill bubbles", as an alternative.Were there anytakers for this?
There are already "snow bubbles" in Germany and Holland. Unfortunately not yet in the Alps.
It's not easy to realize innovative ideas. And I don't expect all of them to be implemented.
Günther Aloys
As someone from Ischgl, why are you concerned about lower-lying ski resorts and the challenges they face?
Global warming could also affect us at some point. That would be a disaster for Ischgl. Ischgl is still 100 percent snow-sure. Nevertheless, innovative ideas should be introduced today. After all, we want to retain the leading role we have in the Alpine region in terms of winter tourism. The concepts should also benefit all tourist regions.
As a hotelier and tourism visionary from Ischgl, your ideas and events have often caused tempers to flare in Paznaun. Why were only a few of your creative ideas implemented?
It's not easy to realize innovative ideas. And I don't expect all of them to be implemented. My range of products is too large for that. Even if you have to be patient, you should always develop and present new concepts. Many ideas, such as the "Message from the Mountains" summit meeting or the pop concerts on the mountain, have been implemented. However, international superstars rather than singers from Austria performed at the beginning.
