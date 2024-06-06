The art of thinking something new

As a hotelier and tourism visionary from Ischgl, your ideas and events have often caused tempers to flare in Paznaun. Why were only a few of your creative ideas implemented?

It's not easy to realize innovative ideas. And I don't expect all of them to be implemented. My range of products is too large for that. Even if you have to be patient, you should always develop and present new concepts. Many ideas, such as the "Message from the Mountains" summit meeting or the pop concerts on the mountain, have been implemented. However, international superstars rather than singers from Austria performed at the beginning.