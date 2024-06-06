Ruling with consequences
Trump apparently has to surrender his gun license
The conviction in the hush money trial at the end of May has first consequences for former President Donald Trump. He is facing the loss of his gun license. According to US media, the New York police are apparently preparing to take away his gun license.
The background: felons are not allowed to own guns in New York. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is a federal crime in the USA. Trump's New York license to carry a concealed firearm was quietly suspended on 1 April 2023 after charges were brought against him in New York, an unnamed source told CNN.
Third gun likely to be in Florida
Two of the three guns Trump was allowed to carry were turned over to the New York Police Department (NYPD) on March 31, 2023, the informant told the station. The third gun, which was listed on Trump's gun license, had been "lawfully brought to Florida", it added.
Because Trump, who likes to curry favor with the powerful National Rifle Association (NRA) gun lobby, was convicted of 34 felonies on May 30, he could be in violation of multiple state and federal laws if he still possessed that third gun in Florida, CNN reported Thursday.
According to multiple law enforcement sources, Trump has had a license from the NYPD to carry a concealed firearm for more than a decade. The suspension of the license and the pending revocation by the NYPD suggest that he also kept his license throughout his presidency and beyond.
Historic verdict against ex-president
This is the first time in American history that an ex-president has been convicted of a criminal offense. The trial took place amid unprecedented media interest and tight security in downtown Manhattan. US media covered the event in Manhattan like a major sporting event and quoted every minute from the courtroom, where no television recordings were permitted.
