Injury in Paris
Novak Djokovic updates fans after surgery
Novak Djokovic posted a message on Instagram on Thursday following his knee operation. The tennis world number one had suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee in his round of 16 match against Francisco Cerundolo and had to withdraw from his quarter-final against Casper Ruud after the five-set victory. "I'm happy to let you know that the operation went well," Djokovic posted.
He had had to make some tough decisions because he had suffered a torn medial meniscus. "I will do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to play at the highest level is what drives me," said the 24-time major winner.
Wimbledon wobbles
Whether the seven-time Wimbledon champion will even make it to the grass-court classic from July 1 to 14 seems very doubtful, however. After that, Djokovic could return to Roland Garros, where the Olympic Games will be held from July 27 to August 4.
Djokovic won three out of four majors last year, but has had some difficulties this year, including physical ones, and has yet to win a title. At the Australian Open, he lost to the eventual winner Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals, with the Italian replacing him as the new world number one on Monday.
