Bull Morgalla: “Illness was a shock moment”

It is not yet clear when the talented U21 international will be able to celebrate his comeback. He spent part of his rehab at the Institute for Sports Medicine at Salzburg State Hospital. In the meantime, he is already doing a few things with the ball, says the defensive man, who is confident about his return: "I'm confident that I'll be fully back for the start of the season." As is well known, Morgalla will welcome a new coach in Pep Lijnders.