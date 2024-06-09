Downset: Hardcore legends with a social conscience

The language of the streets

"Our name and the band stand for community, values and a better world," says Lozano, "Downset. means to me that you can get through all crises together and rely on each other. Within the band, but also beyond, with the crew, friends and our fans." The current state of world politics, especially in America, is not very uplifting for the guitarist, which is why a song like "Anger" has lost none of its appeal in terms of aggression or explicit content. "Rey has always spoken from the hearts of the street kids from L.A. with his lyrics. Los Angeles in the early 90s was a wild place, you can't compare it to today. The racism is still there, but when it comes to issues like crime, homelessness or drug problems, it used to be much worse. But the current situation reminds us that we should carry our message further."