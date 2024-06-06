Operation into the night
ÖVP headquarters occupied: Activists will be charged
The occupation of the ÖVP headquarters in Innsbruck on Wednesday will have repercussions. According to the police, the activists will be charged. The evacuation of the building lasted well into the night.
There was a commotion at the Tyrolean ÖVP headquarters in Fallmerayerstraße in Innsbruck on Wednesday, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. The reason was activists from the Association Against Animal Factories. They wanted to force a meeting with Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig and occupied the premises. Their demand: an end to fully slatted floors in pig farming.
At 1.30 p.m., the people were arrested and searched one after the other after being threatened for lack of identity and persisting in the criminal act.
Ein Sprecher der Polizei
15 demonstrators in party headquarters
A police report states that 15 demonstrators had forced their way into the headquarters. Initially, no evacuation was carried out as there was no danger to life and limb. "At around 1.20 pm, the assembly was officially dispersed and the legal consequences explained in detail." One person then left the assembly. "At 1.30 p.m., the people were arrested and searched one by one after being threatened for lack of identity and persisting in the criminal act."
Fire department had to "free" activists
Several activists had to be carried away, it is said. "In the process, seven unknown persons were taken to the police detention center." The eviction took place without resistance. "Five people had massive bicycle U-locks around their necks and were tied together with them." As they refused to hand over the key to open them, the fire department was called. "At around 8 p.m., the five people were freed using rescue shears and an angle grinder."
Protesters will be reported
There was no damage to property at the party headquarters, the executive emphasizes. Two other unannounced gatherings in front of the headquarters also passed off without incident and dispersed of their own accord. "A total of twelve people were taken to the police detention center, with ten still being detained at midnight," the police concluded.
The Innsbruck professional fire department, a locksmith service, the ambulance service and 30 police officers were deployed. The activists will now be charged.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.