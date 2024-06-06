ÖVP headquarters occupied: Activists will be charged

Fire department had to "free" activists

Several activists had to be carried away, it is said. "In the process, seven unknown persons were taken to the police detention center." The eviction took place without resistance. "Five people had massive bicycle U-locks around their necks and were tied together with them." As they refused to hand over the key to open them, the fire department was called. "At around 8 p.m., the five people were freed using rescue shears and an angle grinder."