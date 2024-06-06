4 dead, 23 injured in train accident in the Czech Republic

300 passengers on board

The overnight express train operated by the private rail company Regiojet was on its way from Prague to Kosice in Slovakia and had been traveling for just an hour when the accident occurred. According to the fire department, there were more than 300 passengers on board. Many Ukrainians use the connection via Slovakia to Chop in the far west of Ukraine to visit their home country. The uninjured passengers were taken to emergency accommodation in buses.