Prize money in Leogang
13 downhill victories for one skiing success in Saalbach
Compared to other sports, mountain bikers receive relatively little money for a World Cup victory. The "Krone" compared the downhill aces around Vali Höll with alpine skiing, biathlon, tennis and cycling.
In addition to fame, prestige and the wonderful feeling of victory, the financial component also plays an important role for the athletes. Different sports also pay different amounts. How much would downhill queen Valentina Höll get if she repeated her previous year's victory at the Mountain Bike World Cup on her home course in Leogang?
The 22-year-old will pocket 3750 euros for winning the World Cup. What seems like a lot at first glance turns out to be very little compared to other sports. Downhill aces would have to win a World Cup around 13 times to collect as much as a skier for a downhill victory in Saalbach (see chart).
The difference to a victory in the Biathlon World Cup is not as great. The cross-country skiers receive 15,000 euros per victory, which is "only" four times as much as Höll and co.
Road cyclists get a little less. A stage winner of the Tour de France, which starts on June 29, cashes in 11,000 euros. The champion of the French Open in Paris can look forward to a much bigger prize. Whoever lifts the trophy on Sunday will be 2.4 million euros richer. Downhill riders never reach this amount of prize money in their entire career. Because 640 victories are utopian even for a dominator like Höll.
Nevertheless, downhill riders receive more money than athletes in the Olympic sport of cross-country. The latter, who are not coming to Leogang this year because of the Games in Paris, will receive 2000 euros less per World Cup victory.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
