New center in Imst
Avalanche of well-wishers for the Wildbach Oberland
The torrent and avalanche control center in the Tyrolean Oberland got a new headquarters. This was even worth a visit to Imst for the Minister.
The delegation from Vienna was led by the responsible minister Norbert Totschnig, while the Tyrolean mouthpiece was two Galtür natives: the provincial governor and Gebhard Walter, the head of the torrent and avalanche control authority (WLV). No stone was left unturned at his former place of work: three contemporary wooden buildings with photovoltaics now form the new Upper Inn Valley regional construction management.
The federal government's share of 160 million euros has been secured in the budget.
Norbert Totschnig
"160 million euros in the federal budget are secured"
The importance of "emergency aid in the event of a disaster" was symbolized by the presence of many mayors and district leaders from the districts of Imst and Landeck. The WLV in Imst, headed by Daniel Kurz, is responsible for both districts. "The federal government's share of 160 million euros is secured in the budget," Minister Totschnig announced. After all, just over half of Tyrol's 50 million euro budget comes from Vienna.
950 avalanches, 550 torrents
"Landlord" Kurz emphasized the extraordinary situation in the Oberland: "We have 950 avalanches and 550 torrents in the two districts and look after an area that is larger than Vorarlberg." With around 70 employees, they are responsible for 54 municipalities. LH Mattle knows that mountains and rivers are both a blessing and a curse at the same time and that the tasks of the torrents are increasing in times of climate extremes. A modernized base, from which twelve million euros a year are managed, is just what is needed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
