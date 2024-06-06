Avalanche of well-wishers for the Wildbach Oberland

950 avalanches, 550 torrents

"Landlord" Kurz emphasized the extraordinary situation in the Oberland: "We have 950 avalanches and 550 torrents in the two districts and look after an area that is larger than Vorarlberg." With around 70 employees, they are responsible for 54 municipalities. LH Mattle knows that mountains and rivers are both a blessing and a curse at the same time and that the tasks of the torrents are increasing in times of climate extremes. A modernized base, from which twelve million euros a year are managed, is just what is needed.