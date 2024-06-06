Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New center in Imst

Avalanche of well-wishers for the Wildbach Oberland

Nachrichten
06.06.2024 07:00

The torrent and avalanche control center in the Tyrolean Oberland got a new headquarters. This was even worth a visit to Imst for the Minister.

comment0 Kommentare

The delegation from Vienna was led by the responsible minister Norbert Totschnig, while the Tyrolean mouthpiece was two Galtür natives: the provincial governor and Gebhard Walter, the head of the torrent and avalanche control authority (WLV). No stone was left unturned at his former place of work: three contemporary wooden buildings with photovoltaics now form the new Upper Inn Valley regional construction management.

Zitat Icon

The federal government's share of 160 million euros has been secured in the budget.

Norbert Totschnig

"160 million euros in the federal budget are secured"
The importance of "emergency aid in the event of a disaster" was symbolized by the presence of many mayors and district leaders from the districts of Imst and Landeck. The WLV in Imst, headed by Daniel Kurz, is responsible for both districts. "The federal government's share of 160 million euros is secured in the budget," Minister Totschnig announced. After all, just over half of Tyrol's 50 million euro budget comes from Vienna.

Host Daniel Kurz during his "laudatory speech" (Bild: Hubert Daum)
Host Daniel Kurz during his "laudatory speech"
(Bild: Hubert Daum)

950 avalanches, 550 torrents
"Landlord" Kurz emphasized the extraordinary situation in the Oberland: "We have 950 avalanches and 550 torrents in the two districts and look after an area that is larger than Vorarlberg." With around 70 employees, they are responsible for 54 municipalities. LH Mattle knows that mountains and rivers are both a blessing and a curse at the same time and that the tasks of the torrents are increasing in times of climate extremes. A modernized base, from which twelve million euros a year are managed, is just what is needed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Daum
Hubert Daum
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf