“Some homework has not been done”

And what did Christof Bitschi from the FPÖ say? "Some homework was not done. There were undesirable developments in Brussels," he criticized. After ten years, the protection of external borders was still not working. He did not rate either the renaturation law or the supply chain law positively. "One bureaucratic monster after another is being created in Brussels. We need simplifications. We need to compete with our opponents and reverse the trend," he said. A plea for leaving the EU sounds different.