Criticism of the EU
“Some homework has not been done”
A few days before the election, the strengths and weaknesses of the EU were discussed in the state parliament's topical hour. The MPs disagreed on which guidelines should come from Brussels. Opinions were divided on the renaturation law.
A clear commitment to the European Union was made right at the beginning of the debate by ÖVP parliamentary group chairman Roland Frühstück. "Joining has made us richer, just as leaving has made Great Britain poorer." In order for Europe to remain an economic heavyweight, however, major issues such as security, migration and decarbonization must be tackled.
Up to this point, Frühstück was in agreement with MPs from all other parties. With his subsequent criticism of the renaturation law, however, he - like Governor Markus Wallner - did not make himself very popular with the Greens and Reds.
We don't need a bureaucratic monster or regulations from above. We don't need a renaturation law. The example of Rhesi shows that it works without a law from Brussels.
Roland Frühstück, Klubobmann der ÖVP
"We don't need bureaucracy monsters and regulations from above," said Frühstück. "That's bureaucracy that grinds us down and doesn't help us with renaturation." The example of Rhesi shows that things can be done without legislation from Brussels. "We can discuss a directive, but not a regulation. We don't want to end up having to sue for our rights," added Wallner.
Martin Staudinger (SPÖ) appealed in vain to Wallner to campaign for the renaturation law together with the red provincial governors. Eva Hammerer, head of the Green Party, referred to the events of the weekend - the extreme rise in the water level of Lake Constance, the flooding in Leiblachtal and around 400 fire department interventions. All of this shows how important climate protection is.
The Renaturation Act is the most important nature conservation law in Europe. An end to fossil fuels, open borders, a dense rail network - who can achieve this if not the EU?
Eva Hammerer, Klubobfrau der Grünen
Accordingly, she sees an urgent need for action at EU level, particularly in the three areas of mobility, energy transition and renaturation. "The renaturation law is the most important nature conservation law in Europe," she made clear. In addition, the burning of oil and gas must stop. When it comes to mobility, she believes in open borders, a dense rail network and reliable connections. "Who, if not Europe, should manage to achieve all this?"
The NEOS were highly critical, but firmly convinced of the idea of a united Europe. Johannes Gasser praised achievements such as freedom of travel and the abolition of roaming charges. "But the European model of prosperity is in danger. We must - as the war in Ukraine shows - become more capable of acting again," said the pink party leader.
The youngest MEP, Fabienne Lackner, also from the NEOS, would like to see Europe become even more of a project for the younger generation - with exchange programs for apprentices and a European scholarship system that would make education possible for everyone, regardless of their parents' wallets.
One bureaucratic monster after another is being created in Brussels. We need simplification. We have to compete with our opponents and reverse the trend.
Christof Bitschi, Klubobmann der FPÖ
And what did Christof Bitschi from the FPÖ say? "Some homework was not done. There were undesirable developments in Brussels," he criticized. After ten years, the protection of external borders was still not working. He did not rate either the renaturation law or the supply chain law positively. "One bureaucratic monster after another is being created in Brussels. We need simplifications. We need to compete with our opponents and reverse the trend," he said. A plea for leaving the EU sounds different.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.