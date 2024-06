Green Tirol” celebrates its 50th birthday

Celebrating the anniversary

The big anniversary is now being celebrated in style. Next Saturday, the anniversary celebration will take place at Stams Abbey between 10 am and 2 pm. Authors will be on hand to answer questions and give tips. The topics range from herb, vegetable and flower gardens to a feel-good oasis for animals. The celebration will be followed by the opening of the "Orchard Meadows" exhibition for invited guests: "Since 2023, orchards have been a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Site," explains Josef Stocker, Chairman of the Association of Tyrolean Fruit and Horticultural Associations. Admission is free.