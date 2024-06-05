Tears for the royal couple
King Charles and Queen Camilla were overcome with emotion at the D-Day commemorations on Wednesday. Not only the monarch but also his wife were moved to tears by the moving words of a soldier.
At the memorial service in Portsmouth, where the royal couple were accompanied by Prince William, King Charles and his wife Camilla were visibly emotional on Wednesday.
Tears from Camilla and Charles
When one of the veterans spoke about the horror of losing his best friend 80 years ago during the battle on the beach in Normandy, Camilla was not the only one in tears, as pictures show. The British monarch, who has been making more public appearances again after taking time out due to cancer, was also visibly struggling with his emotions and even had to reach for a tissue at times.
Charles had previously given his first public speech after taking time out. On entering the stage, the 75-year-old, for whom this appointment was said to have been a real affair of the heart, was greeted with a standing ovation.
William read poignant lines
"The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity that we have heard today and throughout our lives can move us, inspire us and remind us of what we owe to this great wartime generation," Charles explained in his speech, among other things.
But Prince William also provided a goosebump moment at the commemorations. He read out an extract from the diary of a soldier who took part in D-Day, which he had written to his wife on the morning of the landing.
First trip abroad after cancer diagnosis
On June 6, the world celebrates the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the fateful day in 1944 when a combined force of Allied troops launched the largest military operation in world history to liberate Europe from the Nazi regime. The visit to Normandy will be King Charles' first visit abroad since his cancer diagnosis was announced.
As was recently announced, King Charles will not only be on duty around D-Day, he will also take part in his birthday parade "Trooping the Color" on June 15. However, the monarch, who is suffering from cancer, will not take part in the parade of his guardsmen on horseback as usual, but will sit in a carriage together with Queen Camilla (76).
