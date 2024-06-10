HIKING IN STYRIA
Today we look into the picturesque Sausal “eini”
From Kitzeck via the new control room on the Demmerkogel to the largest Klapotetz in the world - a hike with great views
With Kitzeck we get to know the highest wine-growing village in Austria, picturesquely situated on a ridge and surrounded by vineyards and forests. Beautiful photo motifs, cozy resting places and a varied - quite sporty - up and down await us in the Sausal wine and hiking region in southern Styria.
With the new observation tower on the Demmerkogel - the old one was completely destroyed by a fire in 2019 - we can also view this beautiful spot from above at a height of 23 meters. This hike includes a hearty Buschenschank snack to experience southern Styria with all your senses. Conclusion: simply beautiful!
We start at the church in Kitzeck (563 m) and walk towards the wine museum and information office. At the crossroads, we see the yellow signposts and head towards Demmerkogel. We walk steadily downhill on asphalt roads and paths with slight ascents, past the Lorenz wine tavern (BS) to the Kroisgraben (276 m). From here, the trail continues steadily and variedly uphill via Altenberg and Höch to the new Warte IV, the "Horst" on the Demmerkogel (671 m).
DATA & FACTS
- Hiking data: 19 km / 770 m / walking time approx. 6 h.
- Requirements: Asphalt and gravel roads, forest and meadow paths with steeper sections.
- Route guidance system: Sausal circular hiking trail 2 or K2.
- Starting point: Kitzeck im Sausal.
- Refreshment stops: BS Lorenz, 03456/2311, BS Stoff, 03456/2597, Sausalerhof, 03456/2306, BS Dietrich, 03456/2247, BS Höfer, 03456/22035, BS Pichler-Schober, 03456/3471, BS Gutjahr, 03456/3152, BS Schneeberger, 03452/83934.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
Via the "World's Largest Klapotetz" we reach BS Dietrich on roads (shortcut to Kitzeck via K8a).
Passing vineyards and beautiful forest paths, we reach roads again, which we follow to Mitteregg and to BS Höfer and Pichler-Schober. We hike uphill via the Wellinggraben to the Gutjahr farm and on to the Schneeberger farm.
The path leads directly downhill through a vineyard to Wellinggraben, where we pass a horse farm and walk uphill via Kleingauitsch back to the starting point.
