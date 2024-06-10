Today we look into the picturesque Sausal “eini”

We start at the church in Kitzeck (563 m) and walk towards the wine museum and information office. At the crossroads, we see the yellow signposts and head towards Demmerkogel. We walk steadily downhill on asphalt roads and paths with slight ascents, past the Lorenz wine tavern (BS) to the Kroisgraben (276 m). From here, the trail continues steadily and variedly uphill via Altenberg and Höch to the new Warte IV, the "Horst" on the Demmerkogel (671 m).