Svoboda was allowed to cheer

Promotion to Serie A followed engagement

Nachrichten
05.06.2024 15:00

After winning the play-off final against Cremonese, 25-year-old Michael Svoboda once again achieved promotion to Serie A with Venezia. However, the Viennese's contract expires at the end of June. Things are going really well for the defender in his private life.

A gigantic fireworks display was set off, and legendary striker Didier Drogba sent his congratulations. The Palazzina Grassi opened its doors just for the victorious team, before the big party was crowned with a trip on mini boats through Venice. "Simply crazy! Our fans cheered us on and are completely over the moon," beamed Michael Svoboda.

The Viennese played through all the play-off games.
The Viennese played through all the play-off games.
(Bild: LaPresse)

He also has every reason to celebrate in Italy, beating Cremonese 1:0 in the play-off final with Venezia and ex-Rapidler Maximilian Ullmann to secure promotion to Serie A for the second time since 2021. The Viennese played in defense in all four play-off duels, with Venezia keeping three clean sheets. "We always stuck together and never lost sight of the dream. For me to achieve this success again is pure madness," says "Svobi".

Svobi got engaged to his wife Ines in Positano.
Svobi got engaged to his wife Ines in Positano.
(Bild: ZVG)

The 25-year-old has already made 18 appearances in the Italian top flight, but the club was relegated to Serie B after one season. "Games against Inter, Milan, Juventus or Roma are absolute career highlights. You never forget these experiences," says Svoboda. But whose contract expires at the end of June. "We will sit down together calmly and find the best solution. I feel very comfortable here." In his private life, Michi is on cloud nine - before the promotion triumph, he got engaged to his wife Ines in Positano.

Lukas Schneider
Lukas Schneider
Folgen Sie uns auf