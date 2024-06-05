Svoboda was allowed to cheer
Promotion to Serie A followed engagement
After winning the play-off final against Cremonese, 25-year-old Michael Svoboda once again achieved promotion to Serie A with Venezia. However, the Viennese's contract expires at the end of June. Things are going really well for the defender in his private life.
A gigantic fireworks display was set off, and legendary striker Didier Drogba sent his congratulations. The Palazzina Grassi opened its doors just for the victorious team, before the big party was crowned with a trip on mini boats through Venice. "Simply crazy! Our fans cheered us on and are completely over the moon," beamed Michael Svoboda.
He also has every reason to celebrate in Italy, beating Cremonese 1:0 in the play-off final with Venezia and ex-Rapidler Maximilian Ullmann to secure promotion to Serie A for the second time since 2021. The Viennese played in defense in all four play-off duels, with Venezia keeping three clean sheets. "We always stuck together and never lost sight of the dream. For me to achieve this success again is pure madness," says "Svobi".
The 25-year-old has already made 18 appearances in the Italian top flight, but the club was relegated to Serie B after one season. "Games against Inter, Milan, Juventus or Roma are absolute career highlights. You never forget these experiences," says Svoboda. But whose contract expires at the end of June. "We will sit down together calmly and find the best solution. I feel very comfortable here." In his private life, Michi is on cloud nine - before the promotion triumph, he got engaged to his wife Ines in Positano.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.