Promotion to Serie A followed engagement

The 25-year-old has already made 18 appearances in the Italian top flight, but the club was relegated to Serie B after one season. "Games against Inter, Milan, Juventus or Roma are absolute career highlights. You never forget these experiences," says Svoboda. But whose contract expires at the end of June. "We will sit down together calmly and find the best solution. I feel very comfortable here." In his private life, Michi is on cloud nine - before the promotion triumph, he got engaged to his wife Ines in Positano.