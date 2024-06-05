Vorteilswelt
Upper Austria: Farmer charged

94 animals dead: shocking photos from a cattle barn

Nachrichten
05.06.2024 13:33

These are shocking pictures (see below) of unbelievable animal cruelty on a farm in Attergau in Upper Austria: a farmer let his animals starve to death and stand knee-deep in dirt, one cow even had an iron chain stuck in its neck. A veterinarian cleared the stables and removed 105 cattle. There was no rescue for 94 animals ...

The farmer (56) from the Upper Austrian district of Vöcklabruck apparently allowed his 105 cattle to be completely neglected. Due to the desolate conditions, the district authority ordered the evacuation of the barn last week. The animals were taken from the man, but the majority - 94 - had to be slaughtered, the police reported on Wednesday.

Feeding table empty, drinking troughs broken
The official veterinarian had already found numerous deficiencies on May 28: The feeding table was empty, the drinking troughs were broken, the litter was heavily soiled with droppings. The animals were emaciated and some were injured, the chains were partially ingrown.

The official veterinarian's photo shows a severely emaciated, dehydrated calf. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/BH Vöcklabruck)
The official veterinarian's photo shows a severely emaciated, dehydrated calf.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/BH Vöcklabruck)
Severely emaciated, dehydrated calves in accommodation heavily soiled with excrement. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/BH Vöcklabruck)
Severely emaciated, dehydrated calves in accommodation heavily soiled with excrement.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/BH Vöcklabruck)
Completely emaciated calves in highly soiled housing. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/BH Vöcklabruck)
Completely emaciated calves in highly soiled housing.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/BH Vöcklabruck)
A cow in tethered housing without a dry lying area. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/BH Vöcklabruck)
A cow in tethered housing without a dry lying area.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/BH Vöcklabruck)

Because the farmer had not rectified the conditions by the time of a further inspection three days later, the 105 cattle, including calves, were taken away from him. The authorities needed the support of the police to do this, as the farmer had been extremely uncooperative, according to a press release.

Farmer charged with animal cruelty
94 animals had to be emergency slaughtered, ten of them on the spot. The remaining animals were distributed to other farms. The farmer was reported to both the district authority and the public prosecutor's office in Wels for cruelty to animals.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Robert Loy
Robert Loy
