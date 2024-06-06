En garde!
“GNTM” models face a tricky fencing shoot
Oops, this week the contestants of "Germany's Next Topmodel" have to take to lofty heights again and fence against each other in pompous looks. Who will fight their way to the semi-finals and for whom is the "GNTM" journey unfortunately over? Plus: an emotional reunion with family and friends of the models and the last model casting.
For the spectacular fencing shoot in episode 17, model boss Heidi Klum (51) has creative director Thomas Hayo and photographer Kristian Schuller at her side.
Heidi Klum is already excited: "I can't wait to see who will beat the competition just before the semi-finals!" Thomas Hayo is also expecting a lot from the models: "We're in the final spurt. Now it's really about showing what you've learned in the last few weeks!"
Huge pressure for "GNTM" models: everyone wants to make it to the semi-finals
The models fence on a bungee cord in pompous outfits. The challenge: to combine glamor with punk, body tension with a casual look and effort with ease. The models compete against each other in pairs in this breathtaking shoot.
Frieder realizes: "You really have to coordinate to get good shots". Grace, who has already landed a modeling job with Intimissimi, is determined to make it to the final: "I want to deliver!" "The pressure is high and I really want it!" says viewer favorite Linus.
Emotional reunion with friends and family
Particularly touching: To get the best out of the models, model mom Heidi Klum flew in friends and family of the candidates. Full of friends, they fell into each other's arms. The tearful reunion with their loved ones spurred the contestants on even more.
Luka is delighted: "It really gives us energy!" Xenia also draws strength from the reunion: "It definitely gives me lots and lots of strength. I want to show my brother what I can do, what I've achieved."
What's more, the candidates also have the chance to land a modeling job in the 17th episode. They have the opportunity to become the face of a Europe-wide campaign for sports fashion manufacturer Fila.
The style challenge is all about showing creativity and impressing with your personality. You can see who makes it to the semi-finals and who unfortunately has to leave the show on Thursday at 20:15 on ProSieben.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
