Another quarry?
Fight: “Our paradise must not be destroyed”
The discussions continue: A St. Veit citizens' initiative is fighting against another quarry project. Many are already suffering from dust and noise! Rare animals are also endangered.
Birds are chirping, crickets are chirping and all around is a green oasis that makes your heart beat faster!
As you travel over the Krappfeld, past the Gösselinger quarry, through Pölling, numerous banners in the villages make it clear what is going on: "We are fighting together against the new quarry on the Windischberg in Unterpassering!"
Gerald Seiler, chairman of the citizens' initiative: "Our paradise must not be destroyed!" Part of this paradise is the 700-hectare Natura 2000 European nature reserve Mannsberg-Boden, which extends just below the Windischberg.
Years of struggle
"13 landowners have contributed land for this purpose," explains Christoph Gruber from Gasselhof. "I am one of them." Gruber is also the spokesperson for the citizens' initiative: "There is a battle raging here that has been going on for 15 years. We are fighting against dust, noise and vibrations." Citizens from Passering, Pölling, Mannsberg and the surrounding area say "No" to the quarry.
400 signatures were collected against the planned new quarry. "We are already suffering from the dust and noise from the trucks coming from the Gösselingen quarry. More would simply not be tolerable," emphasizes Christine Wernegger. Seiler: "We want to prevent our beautiful area from being destroyed."
Flora and fauna in the protected area
Maximilian Stingl from the Mannsberg estate and castle of the same name: "We are home to the protected Alpine longhorn beetle, the extraordinary Russian bear butterfly, the black stork and all the wonderful wildlife from beavers to wild boar. There are rare beech species and trees that experts are more than amazed by when they come here. Another quarry would be too much for the conservation area."
In the meantime, the third application for quarrying on 2.3 hectares on the Windischberg has been submitted. At the most recent ten-hour hearing this year in the flower hall in St. Veit, the regional planning authority has already rejected the project: the authority sees it as an encroachment on the landscape conservation area. According to the nature conservation authority, a total of 18 protected plant species, 43 bird species and eleven endangered bat species live there.
"Yes or no would bring clarity"
What happens now? Josef Pacher, Managing Director of Dolomit Eberstein Neuper GmbH, which is the project applicant: "I can't read a crystal ball. All this has been going on for 15 years. A yes or no would bring clarity."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.