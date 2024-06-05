Wife Sarah announced Jungehemann Wimmer’s goal

Duel with Schmid?

Wimmer is likely to duel with Romano Schmid for a free spot on the attacking wings with an eye on the European Championship. The Wolfsburg legionnaire advertised on his own behalf. "My strength is that I don't give a shit about anything and get stuck in everywhere," said the 23-year-old. "Everyone who is here wants to play. Whether I've improved my chances now is for the coach to decide."