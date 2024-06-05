Debut goal in Vienna
Wife Sarah announced Jungehemann Wimmer’s goal
His wife knew it! Sarah Janel, recently the wife of team kicker Patrick Wimmer, predicted his debut goal yesterday against Serbia.
The cheers could hardly be misinterpreted. The knitted ring finger (with the ring picked off) and the index finger of the other hand pointing towards it: Wimmer was in luck after his early opening goal. In his sporting and private life. Two weeks ago, they got married at Mirabell Palace in Salzburg. The Lower Austrian said "I do" to his long-time girlfriend Sarah, a fitness trainer. All in white.
The power of love
The Wolfsburg legionnaire used the power of love - and above all the prophetic abilities of his wife - on Tuesday. In the hotel during the day, she predicted her husband's goal, Wimmer told journalists on Tuesday evening. And indeed, in the tenth minute of the game, Wimmer converted a dream pass from Christoph Baumgartner into the far corner - 1:0, the first team goal for the ex-Austrian.
Duel with Schmid?
Wimmer is likely to duel with Romano Schmid for a free spot on the attacking wings with an eye on the European Championship. The Wolfsburg legionnaire advertised on his own behalf. "My strength is that I don't give a shit about anything and get stuck in everywhere," said the 23-year-old. "Everyone who is here wants to play. Whether I've improved my chances now is for the coach to decide."
In the second half, the ÖFB team didn't manage much in terms of play. They lost their composure on the ball. "But it's good for our self-confidence to see that we can win a very competitive game," said Wimmer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.