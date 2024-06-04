Heat drives migrants to their deaths at the US border

Biden wants to tighten migration policy

On Monday, US media reported that President Joe Biden wants to significantly tighten his migration policy on the southern border. The Democrat intends to present his plans this Tuesday and sign a corresponding decree. The issue is playing a particularly important role in the US presidential election campaign. The authorities are under pressure. The judicial system can barely keep up with the processing of asylum applications. There is also a lack of accommodation and other resources for the new arrivals. This is now also being felt in federal states far from the border.