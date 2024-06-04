Burgenland reacts
University and scholarships as a recipe against the shortage of doctors
The challenges facing the local healthcare system in the coming years are huge. Burgenland wants to ensure nationwide medical care in the future through targeted measures.
If Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) has his way, Burgenland will have its own medical university in three to four years' time: "I assume that we will be able to achieve this within this period." First, however, accreditation must be prepared and achieved.
University location in Oberwart or Pinkafeld
According to Doskozil, the new specialist hospital in Oberwart or the university of applied sciences location in Pinkafeld are possible locations for the new medical university. The operator would be the state or Gesundheit Burgenland.
The long-term perspective is to establish our own medical training program in Burgenland. As a first, current step, we have further developed our scholarship model for medical students from Burgenland.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ)
1000 euros per month as support
Until then, a new scholarship model will serve as a bridge. A previous agreement with the DPU Krems has, as reported, been terminated. The new model will start in July. Up to 50 students of human medicine, from a state-recognized Austrian or European university, can receive support of 1000 euros per month. The support covers the minimum duration of study of twelve semesters plus two tolerance semesters.
In return, the students undertake to complete their specialist training in a Burgenland hospital and then work here for five years. The offer applies to first-year students and those who have already completed their studies. The prerequisite is a main or secondary residence in Burgenland.
"Trend reversal achieved"
Doskozil also emphasized that it was the right step to adjust doctors' salaries and invest in the healthcare infrastructure. A trend reversal had been achieved, which was also visible in the applications for primary care doctor positions. According to the commercial director of Gesundheit Burgenland, Franz Öller, the employment model in nursing has also proved its worth. In order to fill gaps in the private practice sector, upstream health centers are also being established at the hospitals - the first in Güssing. The aim is to relieve the burden on hospitals.
