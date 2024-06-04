University and scholarships as a recipe against the shortage of doctors

"Trend reversal achieved"

Doskozil also emphasized that it was the right step to adjust doctors' salaries and invest in the healthcare infrastructure. A trend reversal had been achieved, which was also visible in the applications for primary care doctor positions. According to the commercial director of Gesundheit Burgenland, Franz Öller, the employment model in nursing has also proved its worth. In order to fill gaps in the private practice sector, upstream health centers are also being established at the hospitals - the first in Güssing. The aim is to relieve the burden on hospitals.