Three lower league clubs in the footsteps of Leverkusen
German champions Leverkusen did not lose a game in the 2023/24 Bundesliga season. Three Salzburg's lower league clubs, who are still without a defeat one matchday before the end, are also following in their footsteps.
Leverkusen managed the perfect season in the German Bundesliga without defeat. In Salzburg's lower division, three clubs are following in their footsteps with one round to go and can make the season perfect. Mühlbach/Hk. has been unbeaten for 28 games this season and has already been crowned champions of the 2nd class south. The last time Patrick Schweiger's team had the feeling of defeat was on May 20, 2023. "We are very satisfied. We're also lucky that we have a very broad squad," said the manager. There have also only been two draws this season. The 34-year-old coach has been at the club for six years and wants to continue on the same successful path in the 1st division.
Last weekend, Bruck also crowned themselves champions in the 1st division south. The team from Pinzgau also want to survive the last game of the season without defeat. "That would be huge for us," says coach Uwe Deussen, who is particularly pleased with the team's development. Because last season they were tenth in the fall. The turnaround began in the winter a year and a half ago. "Of course we're proud of how the team has worked. The lads have really got stuck in."
Promoted in 2022/23: Mittersill. The team from Oberpinzgau went undefeated in the 2nd Landesliga Süd this year and managed to make it through to the 1st Landesliga.
However, two teams are still winless: Oberndorf (1st North) and Saalbach (1st South).
