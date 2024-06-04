Three lower league clubs in the footsteps of Leverkusen

Leverkusen managed the perfect season in the German Bundesliga without defeat. In Salzburg's lower division, three clubs are following in their footsteps with one round to go and can make the season perfect. Mühlbach/Hk. has been unbeaten for 28 games this season and has already been crowned champions of the 2nd class south. The last time Patrick Schweiger's team had the feeling of defeat was on May 20, 2023. "We are very satisfied. We're also lucky that we have a very broad squad," said the manager. There have also only been two draws this season. The 34-year-old coach has been at the club for six years and wants to continue on the same successful path in the 1st division.