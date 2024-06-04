Cell phone and alcohol deals in prison

"I've known him for a long time", said a currently suspended guard at the trial on Tuesday at the Salzburg Regional Court about his friendship with the accused. He smuggled five smartphones into his cell for 2,000 euros. "And you risk your job for 2,000 euros?" asked Judge Gabriele Glatz. "A stupid mistake," replied the local man. He had also clicked into the justice system to find an address for another inmate - another accusation. "I didn't think anything of it."