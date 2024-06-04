Cell phones and alcohol
Cell phone and alcohol deals in prison
A prisoner wrapped two prison guards around his finger: one brought vodka, the other cell phones in exchange for money. All three were now on trial.
The co-defendant knows the prison all too well: the Bosnian, who has dozens of previous convictions, must remain behind bars until 2031. To make his life in prison more pleasant, the criminal has turned on the charm. In this way, he managed to get two prison officers to abuse their office between December 2021 and August 2022.
"I've known him for a long time", said a currently suspended guard at the trial on Tuesday at the Salzburg Regional Court about his friendship with the accused. He smuggled five smartphones into his cell for 2,000 euros. "And you risk your job for 2,000 euros?" asked Judge Gabriele Glatz. "A stupid mistake," replied the local man. He had also clicked into the justice system to find an address for another inmate - another accusation. "I didn't think anything of it."
Spirits brought into the cell
The second ex-guard was similarly remorseful and confessed: he brought the Bosnian spirits three times. "I didn't get any money," he emphasized. He had obviously only done it as a favor because he had known the criminal for 15 years. He also made two money transfers on the criminal's behalf, but in his spare time. Defense lawyer Kurt Jelinek emphasized: "The two guards did not work together."
And what does the criminal think? "I just asked, but I certainly didn't determine anyone. I just wanted to talk to my daughter on the phone". The prosecutor is surprised: "And you need so many cell phones for that?" You have to be prepared, he says in addition to his confession.
The sentences for the two prison guards are ten months and seven months conditional imprisonment. The inmate will receive a further six months on top of his prison sentence. "The sentence also sends out a signal to other officers. This is probably just the tip of the iceberg," concludes the judge.
