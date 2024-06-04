Viennese researchers achieve breakthrough in Lyme disease

Possible breakthrough

In the new Lyme disease vaccine from Valneva and Pfizer, the ticks are vaccinated indirectly. The antibody response against the OspA protein caused by the vaccination blocks the protein so that the Borrelia bacteria cannot leave the tick during the bite and therefore cannot transmit the infection to humans. With VLA15, Valneva and Pfizer could achieve a significant breakthrough in the prevention of Lyme disease and thus close a long-awaited gap in vaccine development.